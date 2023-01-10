"His English is better than yours" – WWE Attitude Era veteran insults Disco Inferno over unflattering remark about AEW star

Disco Inferno was embroiled in a war of words after making some controversial comments about AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

Konosuke Takeshita is one of the most well-received young wrestlers today. He made his television debut for AEW in May 2022 when he lost to Jay Lethal on Rampage. On his Dynamite debut, he lost to Hangman Adam Page but put in an impressive performance.

He suffered more television losses to the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli before picking up a huge win on Rampage when he teamed up with Japanese legend Jun Akiyama to defeat Kingston and Ortiz.

Despite suffering losses in most of his televised matches, the former DDT Pro star built up a sizable fanbase thanks to his excellent in-ring abilities. Tony Khan conferred him with the All Elite graphic in November last year to nail down one of the most promising talents in the business.

Disco Inferno took to Twitter to express his skepticism over Takeshita's ability to get over in North America. The WCW veteran felt that Takeshita needed to learn how to speak English to become a star.

"Is he (Don Callis) teaching him to speak English?? He needs to learn how to speak English well to be a star," Disco Inferno tweeted.

Don Callis, who was a part of WWE from 1996 to 1998 and briefly managed the Acolytes, responded in cynical fashion. He mocked Disco Inferno's tendency to repeat the word 'like' during his podcasts and said that Takeshita's English was better than Disco's.

"His English is better than yours... you can't string two words together without mumbling or saying 'like,'" Don Callis replied.

Don Callis helped Kenny Omega become AEW World Champion

Don Callis played an instrumental role in Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship back in 2020. He was a guest commentator during the Best Bout Machine's match against Jon Moxley in the main event of the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

He interfered during the match, allowing Kenny Omega to win the All Elite Wrestling world title for the very first time in his career. Don Callis went on to manage Omega during his entire title run, including his frequent excursions in IMPACT Wrestling.

