"His f***ng house" Darby Allin defends AEW star in unexpected promo after Dynamite went off the air

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin put over the young AEW star, who is also the son of a late WWE legend, Buddy Wayne, after Dynamite this week went off the air.

Darby Allin is undoubtedly one of the pillars of AEW, as he has been there since the start of the company four years ago. Furthermore, he also introduced the wrestling fans to the 18-year-old Nick Wayne, whom he met at the Buddy Wayne Academy.

Nick Wayne wrestled Darby Allin on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite in the 'Grandslam tournament.' Darby managed to defeat Nick after an amazing encounter to move up to the next round. Following the bout, both shared a great moment in front of the crowd when the show went off the air.

Allin addressed the fans who have a problem with Wayne being on the scene at just 18 and said:

"I think he just proved that AEW is his f***ng house."

Nick made his All Elite debut earlier this year against Swerve Strickland, a few years after he was offered the contract by Darby. As of now, he is just getting started and still has a lot to prove in the wrestling business. Nonetheless, Nick's first few matches have showcased his amazing athleticism and talent at such a young age.

Darby Allin has a lot of praise for Nick Wayne

Back in February 2021, at the DEFY independent wrestling circuit, Darby Allin shocked the crowd with his appearance after Nick Wayne's match, as he presented him with an AEW contract, which would later be signed this year. In an interview with Kiro 7 News, Darby reflected on that moment, also addressing his relationship with Nick:

"To have that moment with him and to be there from the start. I would take him to skate parks when we were younger and all those things. It’s crazy. It’s cool to see the journey, especially for him. I remember when his dad passed away, it was two days later and he was training in the ring and posting videos of himself training and I always thought that was the craziest thing. This kid lives for this." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Meanwhile, Nick Wayne still has a lot to prove in order to solidify himself as a prominent star in the wrestling business. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the youngster as he continues to be a great friend of Darby.

