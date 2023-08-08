Historic swap deal? Triple H must offer Karrion Kross in exchange for a 35-year-old AEW star

Triple H should look to trade WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, who has mostly been stale since returning, with an AEW star who could be a perfect fit for the product.

Karrion Kross made his return to WWE last year under Triple H's creative regime, and while his early run was decent when he was involved in a feud with Drew Mcintyre, he seems to have no direction currently. Even his pairing with his wife, Scarlett, does not seem to be working.

Moreover, Kross may need a fresh change to revive his career, and AEW could be a perfect platform. On top of that, he could be traded with an All Elite star, if possible, with rising All Elite star Wardlow. Following the separation from MJF, Wardlow has been going well as a singles competitor until now.

However, he has not yet reached the level expected, recently losing the TNT title as well. Nonetheless, Wardlow could perhaps be a great fit for the Stamford-based promotion, as they have a great track record with big men. Furthermore, with The Cerebral Assassin in charge, he could expect a great future in the promotion, if he wishes to join.

#AEW #WWE If trades were a thing in wrestling, the one deal I would make immediately is…AEW gets Karrion KrossWWE gets WardlowBoth men are in need of a fresh start, new bookers ideas around them, and have MASSIVE potential. #WWE Raw #AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/BtCjUggHdZ

Wardlow once revealed what he thinks about Triple H

Although it's uncertain whether Wardlow will ever be seen in the WWE, it is pretty clear that he would love to work with The Game, as he revealed what Triple H meant to him growing up while talking on Afternoon Drive on The Fan:

"I struggle with this because I can't think of just one. That's hard, that's like asking, 'what's your favorite song?' You have so many favorite songs or favorite movies. Growing up, the villain to all of my heroes was always Triple H," said Wardlow.

He further went on to say how he would dream of feuding with The Game after seeing all his favorites against him as a heel:

"I loved The Rock, he feuded with The Rock. I loved Jeff Hardy, he feuded with Jeff Hardy. I loved Batista, he feuded with Batista. There is a part of me that always felt like I would go on to be Triple H's next big feud, one day. I always thought that way." (H/T Fightful)

Henceforth, only time will tell if Wardlow will ever be seen working under The Cerebral Assassin and whether the higher-ups at the Stamford-based promotion are interested in signing the 35-year-old rising star.