Historic title match ends with a Tombstone Piledriver on AEW Dynamite 

AEW made history on this week's episode of Dynamite as Thunder Rosa defended her NWA World Women's Championship against Ivelisse.

This was the first in AEW that another active promotion's Championship was being defended on Dynamite. It thankfully gave the woman some much-deserved TV time, and both Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse stepped up to the plate and delivered an excellent match.

Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse on AEW Dynamite - As it happened

The match's initial stages were quite hard-hitting as both women cracked each other with a barrage of stiff strikes. The action was back-and-forth, and it all built up to the finishing sequence of the match, which began with Thunder Rosa dropping Ivelisse to the mat with a Death Valley Driver.

Ivelisse kicked out at two and hit Rosa with the big kick that helped her and Diamante win the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Rosa kicked out at two, much to the surprise of Ivelisse. The NWA World Women's Champion then got up and hit Ivelisse with the Tombstone Piledriver, a move popularized by The Undertaker, for the three-count.

Match pour le titre féminin de la NWA Thunder Rosa v Ivelisse

Très bon match féminin, c'est assez rare pour être souligné.



The Unstopable Thunder Rosa remporte le match après un Tombstone

Après le match, Diamente et Ivelisse attaquent Rosa mais Shida va la sauver.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ROFBWQVrme — Generation NT1 Catch Attack (@GenerationNT1) September 17, 2020

Advertisement

Diamante attacked Thunder Rosa after the match. Ivelisse joined in on the assault until Hikaru Shida - who was seated in the audience - rushed into the ring to make the save. The AEW Women's Champion chased away Diamante and Ivelisse before shifting her attention to the NWA World Women's Championship belt that was in the ring.

Hikaru Shida took a good look at the title belt before placing it on Thunder Rosa's shoulder. Shida left the ring, and it seems like another Champion vs. Champion match, with both titles possibly being on the line, could be in the works.

Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and she spoke about the criticism directed towards the AEW Women's division.

"There's a lot of talent from AEW. A lot of them are very, very young, and they don't have experience working TV shows. I think that's one of the issues that, uh, as you guys can see. A lot of the girls that I work with they're working really hard, especially on AEW Dark. It's gonna take some time to build something very strong, but we shouldn't be discrediting the efforts that they're putting in.

Rosa also opened up about her awkward first meeting with Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch's rise, a possible match against Charlotte Flair, the male stars she wants to face, and much more during the Q&A session.