"History is written by the victors"- Top AEW star credits Sting for WCW's success

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently stated that he turned into a fan after sharing the ring with Sting on Dynamite a month ago.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Kingston heaped praise on The Icon for staying loyal to WCW until the end. The Mad King further added that being in the ring with Sting turned back the clock to his childhood, as he used to to watch the legend battle the nWo in WCW:

"I saw him and in my head I'm like, 'I'm on TNT, where I used to watch Nitro, and Sting was a major player in that,'" said Kingston. "Sting, at one point in time, you could say Sting was WCW. Everyone left except for him. He never left until the company closed doors. When I looked over, I was like, 'this is a trip.' That's why I grabbed him and I said, 'Hey, it's f***ing Sting.' I guess he heard that he liked it. Then Mox heard it and came over. The fan that appreciates pro wrestling came out of me."

Eddie Kingston explained that despite many people acknowledging WWE/WWF as a global juggernaut, he stated that at one point, WCW was the biggest wrestling promotion in America. The AEW star believes Sting deserves credit for this prominence, as he was one of the main reasons behind its success.

"Whether people want to believe it or not, history is written by the victors," said Kingston. "You have WWE's side, but in all honestly, at one point in time, WCW was the biggest company in America and Sting was part of that. Crow Sting is one of the reasons why. You have to give him credit. It was nuts." (H/T- Fightful)

There's no doubt that Sting became the mainstay of WCW and carried it for many years. Even when the company ran out of business, he didn't jump over to WWE the way many of his fellow employees did. Regardless of how his career panned out, Sting will go down as one of the best, if not the best wrestler, to ever grace the squared circle.

Sting will be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Sting's days as a full-time competitor are in the past, but he will step into the ring next week on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. The Icon will team up with Darby Allin to take on FTR after Dax Wheeler and Cash Harwood humiliated the fan-favorites last week by wiping their face paint off.

With vengeance in mind, Sting and Allin will be coming will all guns blazing, hoping to put their opponents down in New York City.

Also Read

Do you agree with Eddie Kingston's statement about Sting being one of the pillars of WCW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Colin Tessier