Hollywood actor Adam Sandler was 'laughing like a hyena' at AEW star's movie audition

A certain AEW star revealed that popular Hollywood actor Adam Sandler was left laughing hysterically during their movie audition. They were then handpicked to star in the movie.

MJF has found great success both in and out of the ring. He was cast in a major role in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel of the beloved golf film starring Sandler. Friedman is set to play Gordie, one of Happy Gilmore's sons. He has also been cast in a movie with Ron Perlman called Stranglehold.

During his recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, the former AEW World Champion revealed that Adam Sandler was left "laughing like a hyena" after his audition for the role in Happy Gilmore 2. He mentioned how the actor personally chose him for the role afterward.

“Adam Sandler saw my audition and was apparently laughing like a hyena. Then he said, ‘I want this guy,’ and I got the role. And it’s a big one.” [H/T sescoops]

Another popular wrestler is joining the AEW star in Happy Gilmore 2

Apart from MJF, another popular star has been cast for the same movie. Their role will be part of a rival group of golfers going against Happy Gilmore.

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE for more than nine months. During this hiatus, she seems to have pursued other endeavors, including the release of her autobiography. Two months ago, PWInsider reported that Lynch had been cast in the film, and she'll be part of a group of rival golfers alongside NFL player Reggie Bush.

The film, which will be released on Netflix on July 25, could be something wrestling fans should stay tuned for. These popular wrestlers are joining an already star-studded cast.

