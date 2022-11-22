WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes may have a new challenger in the form of Hollywood star Stephen Amell.

The Arrow star made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam in 2015 when he teamed up with Neville (Pac in AEW) to defeat King Barrett and Stardust (Cody Rhodes). Amell later competed in two matches outside of WWE. He defeated Flip Gordon, Scorpio Sky, and The Addiction in Ring of Honor when he joined forces with Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

His most recent encounter came at All In 2018, where he lost to Christopher Daniels.

During a recent interview with Nbd al emarat news, Amell listed the wrestlers he would be interested in facing, should he return to the ring. For season two of the Heels, Amell said he wants to work with either WWE or AEW.

"I think what I’m going to try to do is…I’m going to try to do something with WWE or AEW around the launch of the second season [of The Heels]. We’ll see. Whatever that is." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Additionally, when asked about the wrestlers he would like to wrestle with, he mentioned the likes of The American Nightmare and AJ Styles. The Arrow star also mentioned AEW star, Darby Allin.

"Cody Rhodes. AJ Styles, that could be good. Darby Allin, I like Darby Allin a lot."

For Heels season two, there are rumors that Jordynne Grace, Serena Deeb, and other actresses have already begun filming.

Heels is a drama series that focuses on the characters of Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, who compete over their late father's wrestling promotion in Georgia. Season one of the show included CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes revealed the reason for leaving AEW to join WWE

The American Nightmare recently explained the real reason behind his departure from AEW in the early months of 2022 as he went on to re-sign with WWE. At WrestleMania, he made his return and won a memorable bout against Seth Rollins.

After being questioned on Twitter about why he left the previous promotion, the former TNT Champion stated that his departure had nothing to do with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He added that he only wanted to go for the "big one."

"I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Since making his return to WWE, Rhodes has made it clear that he wants to grab the WWE Title to accomplish the unfulfilled legacy of his father, Dusty Rhodes. However, the former AEW star is currently sidelined with a pectoral injury. He last battled in the ring in a successful Hell in Cell match against Seth Rollins.

