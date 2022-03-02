“That’s things you would not think of a wrestler” - Hollywood star reveals how he appeared with Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite

Martin Kove, star of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, has revealed how Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. convinced him to be in her corner during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kove, who plays the villainous John Kreese in Cobra Kai, was in Baker’s corner as she watched the no disqualification match between Thunder Rosa and her hired muscle Mercedes Martinez. Rosa was victorious on the night, but it was Baker (with the advice of Kove) who got the last laugh at the end of the night.

Martin Kove spoke to Renee Paquette on the latest episode of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette,” explaining how the interaction materialized.

“We did an autograph show months ago and my convention agent introduced us,'' said Kove. ''She was great, big Cobra Kai fan, knew all the episodes and everything. She said, 'will you do this promo for me.' I said, 'What is your background?' She says, 'I'm a dentist.' 'Oh' That's things you would not think of a wrestler. She said, 'will you do this promo for me, it'll be great.'

Kove went onto talk about his character and the social media influence of Baker:

''Positions are juxtaposed in life and just come in and say something very endearing of me as the character John Kreese. I said, 'okay, that's very endearing and I'm soft-spoken and loving.' She got an enormous amount of social media on it, huge,” continued Kove. (H/T Fightful).

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday

It’s the Women’s Championship match that AEW fans have been wanting for a number of months, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will defend her championship against Thunder Rosa at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

It is nearing the one-year anniversary of their now iconic unsanctioned “Lights Out” match, a match that is heralded as arguably the greatest women’s match in the history of AEW.

But who will be victorious on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

