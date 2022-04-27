TNA Legend predicts that Eddie Kingston will be AEW World Champion

Indie Hall of Famer Homicide recently commented on the possibility of Eddie Kingston becoming an AEW World Champion.

Eddie Kingston has been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) for the last couple of weeks. In their last confrontation, Le Champion and his teammates attacked Eddie, Satana, and Ortiz after the former's victory in a six-man tag team match.

Kingston has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2020. While the Mad King is yet to get his hands on the AEW World Championship, his former tag team partner Homicide certainly thinks he should.

In an interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2, the TNA legend expressed his opinion that Eddie should become the All Elite World Champion at some point. He also stated that he wants to see the Mad King go up against Kenny Omega.

"Everybody talking about the return of Kenny Omega but come on, we’re not stupid. We know he’s coming back and he wants payback, he wants [the] title back, you know? I’m hoping that Eddie Kingston wrestles Kenny Omega. Let’s see if that happens but I feel that Eddie Kingston’s gonna be the next AEW World Champion. I really think it, I’m really happy for this dude. He deserves it," Homicide said. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs I want Eddie Kingston murdering people and then fistbumping kids every week, please and thank you. I want Eddie Kingston murdering people and then fistbumping kids every week, please and thank you. https://t.co/0ZdcdCd7tK

Eddie Kingston recently spoke about his future in AEW

The Mad King has found a cheering fanbase in his current environment, flourishing as an anti-hero of sorts. With Tony Khan's acquisition of ROH, Eddie has an even bigger roster to help him get his dream matches. This has instilled a sense of loyalty in the All Elite star, which he has expressed multiple times.

Speaking on the Straight Shooters Podcast, the Mad King did not hesitate to pledge his loyalty to All Elite Wrestling once again.

"I'm a loyal guy... I'm not knocking nobody, just chill ... but when people say 'Yeah, I'm here forever', that's cool. That's them. I'm telling you from me, and my word is my bond. I ain't got nowhere else to go. Don't wanna be nowhere else. Having a blast, trying to beat up people in the ring. Trying to be world champ. Wherever I'm at, trying to be better than I was yesterday," said Kingston.

It remains to be seen whether Eddie Kingston will ever reach the top of the ladder in All Elite Wrestling. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how his story progresses in AEW.

Do you think the Mad King will be the AEW World Champion one day? Sound off in the comments!

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy