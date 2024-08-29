Hook’s first challenger for FTW Championship seemingly revealed on AEW Dynamite

A top star has hinted at going after HOOK's FTW Championship earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite after the controversial finish to one of the matches. This would be Roderick Strong.

Moments ago, The Conglomeration faced off against The Learning Tree, with Strong joining as a guest tag team partner. It was a chaotic match, to say the least, as the eight men involved in the bout were all out to dish pain to one another. The match even saw some chaos at ringside.

At a certain juncture in the match, HOOK had Roderick Strong in the Redrum Chokehold. The referee did not see Strong having his foot on the rope, so they called the match off when he tapped out. But despite this controversial finish, it was not over as the eight competitors continued slugging out after the bell.

Trending

With The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil isolated in the ring, the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom came out and helped the former NXT star attack him.

While Matt Taven and Mike Bennett rained Hook with stomps, Roderick Strong hit him with a powerful high knee, knocking him out. Strong then grabbed the FTW Championship and raised it, revealing his intentions of going after the title.

Expand Tweet

With his long-standing feud with Chris Jericho seemingly coming to an end, the champion may have found his first challenger already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback