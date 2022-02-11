WWE legend hypes Hook's match on Rampage against AEW debutant

Hook surprised the wrestling world during his AEW Rampage debut nearly three months ago. Since then, the second-generation star has had an undefeated streak.

AEW announced that on this week's Rampage, the 22-year-old will be facing Blake Li. In light of the star's upcoming match, his father, WWE legend Taz, took to Twitter to hype up the same:

Taz is definitely a proud father, and the video above showcases his son's victories so far.

Who is Hook's opponent, Blake Li?

Blake Li is a student of the Nightmare Factory and was trained by QT Marshall.

He is still relatively unknown in professional wrestling, but being under the tutelage of Marshall means the young wrestler could achieve acclaim very soon.

Blake, who was once known as Parker Li, also trained under Cody Rhodes and former WCW star Raymond Lloyd, better known as Glacier.

So far, Li has only had one other match. In August 2021, he faced fellow Factory student Raiden at the Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #3. The star defeated his opponent during the event.

Li is also the only Factory student who's making his debut on a main show and not on AEW Dark. He will be thrown into the deep end of the pool soon, as facing the undefeated Hook for his first televised match is surely a tough task.

On Rampage, Li is likely going to continue the feud set up between Team Taz and QT Marshall.

This could eventually lead to an angle with more of Marshall's faction members stepping in. Fans will likely see a face-off between Hook and Anthony Ogogo, and the former British boxer might just become the one to end the second-generation wrestler's undefeated streak.

How has Taz's son fared in AEW thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

