ECW Legend's son vows to become AEW World Champion, hints at future outside of Tony Khan's promotion

In a recent interview, HOOK declared his aspirations for the AEW world title, as well as his desires outside of his current career.

The son of ECW legend Taz, HOOK made his in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol in December 2021, embarking on an 8-0 singles winning streak since. The second-generation star recently teamed up with popular AEW star Danhausen to form the much-anticipated tandem #HOOKhausen.

While things are going well for him, the Handsome Devil has some long-term goals, as he revealed during an interview with GQ. After admitting he wanted the world title, he discussed his aspirations outside of wrestling, including acting and modeling:

"I want to be the AEW world champion. That's it. That's the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing I also want to look at acting and modeling," said HOOK.

There is still a way to go for this member of Team Taz. Despite being 23, he has a legion of fans. It feels like a matter of time before he catapults himself into the world title scene.

HOOK felt immense pressure ahead of his AEW debut

In the same interview, HOOK gave an insight into his feelings ahead of his in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling.

He had appeared alongside his father, ECW legend Taz, and his Team Taz stablemates Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs for months before his debut match against Fuego Del Sol on Rampage.

"I still struggle to put it into words. It was such a surreal feeling. With all the hype that was built up before the debut, I definitely felt an intense amount of pressure," said HOOK.

Current AEW Champion CM Punk notoriously called out the young star during his feud with the stable as he exclaimed, "send HOOK." Ironically, the phrase was used on the t-shirt that knocked Punk's own from the top merchandise spot. Is that foreshadowing for the things to come? Only time will tell.

