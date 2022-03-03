Hook will make his pay-per-view debut at AEW Revolution

Hook will once again be sent out this Sunday at AEW Revolution as the cold-hearted handsome devil makes his pay-per-view debut against QT Marshall.

During the March 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Hook and QT Marshall's match would be added to the Revolution "Buy-In" pre-show.

The rivalry between the veteran and the young rising star has been all about respect. Marshall believes that the undefeated 22-year-old has no respect for anyone or anything in the wrestling business, leading Marshall to make it his mission to teach Taz's son some manners.

The 22-year-old has defeated QT's Nightmare Factory stablemate Aaron Solo and his top factory student Blake Li in recent weeks on AEW Rampage, even landing a beating on Marshall after the handsome devil's win over Serpentico.

Will QT Marshall teach the cold-hearted handsome devil some respect? Or will Marshall just be another victim? Tune into the Revolution Buy-In to find out!

Hook vs. QT Marshall wasn't the only match announced for the Buy-In show

A second match was also added to the AEW Revolution Buy In show. The match had just as much bad blood running through it, if not more, than some of the matches on the main card.

It was announced that Kris Statlander would face former friend Leyla Hirsch in a singles match. The two female competitors have been at each other's throats as of late, with Statlander making a very personal insult relating to Hirsch's upbringing as a child.

Hirsch has previously made light work of former friend Red Velvet, the unfortunate soul who got caught up in the friction between the Russian and the Alien. But who will come out on top in this contest? Tune into the Revolution Buy In show to find out!

