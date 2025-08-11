"Horrible Reign," "Completely Underserved" - Fans Erupt in Anger After Top Champion Reaches Major Milestone in AEW

A top champion recently reached a major milestone in AEW. While it is a huge moment for him and his title reign, many fans are completely against it. Some even flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions.AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada recently completed 509 days as the Continental Champion. The Rainmaker won the Continental Championship on the March 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite after beating Eddie Kingston. While the title was unified with the International Championship at All In 2025, it still exists.Okada has now become the longest-reigning singles champion in the company's history. Previously, this record was held by Jade Cargill, who held the TBS Championship for 508 days.While it is a monumental milestone in professional wrestling to hold a title for over 500 days, many X users don't agree with the sentiment. Fans took over the social media platform to express disappointment over Okada's reign by calling it underwhelming and meaningless. Some fans even wrote that The Rainmaker was completely undeserving of breaking such a massive record.You can check out some of the notable comments from fans below:Disgust Maximizer @kalashnikovismLINKHorrible reign and meaningless belt which should've been a trophy from the beginning.Don't even get me started on how they erased the International Title which was way more interestingAEW Highlights @aew_highlightsLINKCompletely undeserved 🔥🔥🔥😅Dom 🇬🇧💯 @AEWCer0MiedoLINKA very MID &amp; forgettable title reign!𝕸𝖆𝖙 ✙△ @MatBabiakLINKboth very forgettable reigns, considering the durationA Stiff Receipt @AStiffReceiptLINKMan those were dark times...Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW Unified Championship at Forbidden DoorKazuchika Okada has been thriving as a singles wrestler in All Elite Wrestling as of late. He defeated Kenny Omega at All In last month to become the AEW Unified Champion. However, he has a huge challenge in front of him in the form of a former world champion at Forbidden Door.Following weeks of altercations, The Rainmaker will put his title on the line against Swerve Strickland at The O2 in London later this month. The company has been building it as one of the headliners for the night.Okada has been seeking revenge on Strickland for taking away The Young Bucks' EVP title. Meanwhile, The Realest has challenged the Japanese star to step up and defend his gold. It has now set up an incredible showdown for the Unified Championship at Forbidden Door.