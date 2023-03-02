House of Black makes their AEW Revolution intentions clear

On AEW Dynamite, The House of Black made their intentions clear as they prepared to challenge the trio's champions, The Elite.

During The Elite's entrance, the lights went out, and when they returned, horned figures were seen behind the Trios Champions. The lights went out again, followed by sounds of struggle.

When they came back, The House of Black, led by Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Mathews, and Julia Hart, held the Trios Titles. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were down on the stage.

This unexpected attack by The House of Black has set the stage for a highly anticipated match at Revolution on March 5, where The Elite will defend their World Trios Championship against The House of Black.

Last week on AEW Rampage, The House of Black confronted The Elite, and now they are prepared to challenge the reigning champions for the Trios Titles. The match was confirmed after the show.

The House of Black, led by Malakai Black, has become a dominant force in AEW. The group's clash against The Elite promises to be thrilling.

Are you excited to see The Elite vs. The House of Black at Revolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes