House of Black member beats 6ft 5in former WWE United States Champion on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Dec 03, 2023 07:17 IST
The House of Black are one of the dominant factions of AEW
An unexpected win has just occurred tonight on Collision, and this has shaken up the Blue League standings. A former WWE Superstar has suffered his first loss of the tournament.

House of Black's Brody King has just defeated Claudio Castagnoli in what many can call an upset. This would be Brody's second, which currently puts him at the top of the Blue League of the Continental Classic Tournament with six points.

The former WWE United States Champion suffered his first loss of the tournament, and this leaves him with three points. Castagnoli had a great start of the year when he was the ROH World Champion, but ever since his loss to Eddie Kingston at Grand Slam almost three months ago, his singles record has been dwindling.

King has not been known as a singles competitor, but this did not stop him from showing his dominance in the tournament. He has now beaten both Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli in this tournament and put them away with his brute strength. He looks to be the dark horse with two upset wins already.

How far do you think Brody King will get in the tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali
