House of Black member interested in forming a new faction in AEW; names surprising picks

A House of Black member recently spoke about potentially forming a new faction in AEW.

Established by former WWE Superstar Malakai Black, the House of Black is one of the most unique heel factions in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Other than the Dutch Destroyer, the group consists of Buddy Matthews, Brody King and Julia Hart.

While the stable is still finding its foothold on the roster in terms of a solid storyline, Julia Hart believes that she can be a part of another all-women's stable. During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, she stated her picks for the group.

“Abadon. Or me, Penelope, and Allie (The Bunny) could be (a trio). Or maybe us four, of me, Penelope, Allie, and Abadon. We’d be The Weird Sisters or something. To me, it’s very witchy.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

AEW star Griff Garrison had previously commented on Julia Hart joining the House of Black

Before joining the House of Black, the 21-year old star had been a part of the Varsity Blondes. However, Malakai Black managed to turn the babyface into a heel in the course of an extended storyline.

Many fans were surprised to see Julia turn to the dark side, as she had previously appeared only as a babyface. Speaking on the A2theK Wrestling Show, Varsity Blondes member Griff Garrison spoke about Julia's decision to take on the new role.

"Julia [Hart] is with [House of Black]. It's a good move for her. It fits her. Yeah, she's a cheerleader, but it fits her, knowing the real Julia Hart. It fits her and I'm happy for her. She's got it in her to be a really successful heel. I'm proud of her and she's doing her thing." - said Garrison. (H/T Fightful)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Julia Hart in AEW.

Do you think Julia Hart should create a new AEW faction? Sound off in the comments section below!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes