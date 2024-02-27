House of Black member makes a surprising claim about title win in AEW

A member of the AEW faction, House of Black, made a claim about her title win. The star in question is Julia Hart.

It cannot be denied that Julia Hart has been one of the most improved wrestlers in the past year. Hart made her AEW debut in 2021, and her career has taken an upward trajectory since joining the House of Black. In addition to her brilliant in-ring skills, Julia's spooky character stands her apart.

The 22-year-old star is enjoying her reign as TBS Women's Champion. She won the title at the Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view. Hart became a vital part of the AEW women's division at a young age. She recently reflected on her TBS title win.

Speaking on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog recently, Julia admitted:

"I was just always giving myself time so I wasn't overwhelming myself, and I also have a lot of time. There's also a bunch of other amazing women in the locker room that deserve titles as well, so I didn't want to think, 'Oh, I deserve it more than anybody else,' I think we all deserve a title. I think my character was ready, but I don't think I was ready." [H/T WrestlingINC]

AEW TBS champion doesn't keep too many expectations for herself

Julia Hart has been amazing in her young career and is one of the most prominent female wrestlers in the world at the age of 22. She also revealed how she grows by not having too many expectations of herself to be eventually disappointed:

"I just feel like I need to keep learning, but I always want to stay true to myself but grow. I don't like to think about it too much because then I get overwhelmed. I just take it day by day, and I think that's why I've gotten so far already. I also still try not to have any expectations either, because then you just get disappointed." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Hart continues to impress the fans with her character and in-ring work. Only time will tell what's next for the TBS Women's Champion.

How do you feel about Julia Hart's AEW run? Let us know in the comments section below.