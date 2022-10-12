"Those definitely would be the two" - House of Black member reveals which superstars could join the faction amid Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews' absence

The House of Black is currently down to two members featuring only Brody King and Julia Hart.

The group's original leader Malakai Black is currently on hiatus after competing in a six-man tag team match at All Out last month. Whereas, Buddy Matthews also confirmed that he would be taking some time off from the in-ring competition.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast recently, Hart revealed the names she would like to see in the faction. The female AEW star named Abadon and Penelope Ford as the two members who could be House of Black members.

"I always think about this actually. I would probably say either Abadon or Penelope [Ford]. Those definitely would be the two. Because Penelope and I, from the back sometimes, look like we could be sisters. I think we could be like the ‘weird sisters’ or something cool and creepy like that," said Julia Hart. [H/T: E Wrestling]

Hart added that Abadon could be like her "little zombie pet" in the House of Black.

"Or me and Abadon. She could be like my little zombie pet and have her on a leash. I could tell her, ‘Go,’ and she does her thing and crawls. Creepy, spooky," added Julia Hart.

What is the future of the House of Black?

The House of Black initially started as one of the strongest factions in AEW in early 2022. Malakai Black himself was unbeaten in the company and was booked dominantly as a singles star.

However, things didn't exactly turn out the way HOB fans hoped for, as the group has suffered numerous losses in six-man tag team matches in recent months.

At All Out 2022, Black's faction lost to Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro. Before that, the Dark Order eliminated them from the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

The group currently features Brody King, the first member to join the faction, as he reunited with his Kings of the Black Throne tag team partner in All Elite Wrestling. However, in recent weeks, neither King nor Julia Hart hasn't featured on AEW TV.

