House of Black member teases starting a new stable amid rumors of Malakai Black leaving AEW

A House of Black member has just teased starting a new stable. This comes after recent rumors of Malakai Black leaving AEW.

Julia Hart was the missing piece of the puzzle when it came to the House of Black. As a member of the group, Hart has shown a lot of growth and potential. She even finally captured the TBS Championship. Apart from being a member of the group, Hart was also involved in a storyline with Skye Blue where the two of them formed a weird duo before Hart got injured. With recent rumors of Malakai Black leaving AEW, Julia Hart seems interested in a new pursuit.

Trending

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Julia Hart said that she was interested in starting a women's stable so that more female stars could get some TV time:

"I think that would be cool. Having like a little girl group would always be fun. Anything working with the women is great, just to get more girls on TV and doing things is awesome," Hart said. [H/T Fightful]

Julia Hart commented on the rumors of Malakai Black leaving AEW

There have been rumors that Malakai Black was leaving AEW ever since he lost to Adam Cole on the 6th November episode of Dynamite. However, he denied those rumors. Black has also not been in action since that same month which has only cast more doubt regarding his future in the company. There were also recent reports that said that people within the company believed he was gone.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Julia Hart said that she wished Black well no matter what he decided to do. She also said that House of Black would be fine without him:

“I think it will be okay. Whatever he [Malakai Black] decides to do is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what. He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. Also but, rumours aren’t confirmed or anything. I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening. We don’t know,'' she said.

It will be interesting to see whether Julia Hart will form her faction if Black leaves the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback