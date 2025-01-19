House of Black's future amid rumors of Malakai Black's WWE return revealed

The next big move for The House of Black has been revealed, and it seems that the group is pushing forward without Malakai Black. They will be in tag team action next week on Collision.

For a few weeks now, Will Ospreay and Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) have urged the group's members to take the initiative and do their own thing. This has raised questions about Malakai's status. Reports have indicated that he is done with the company and seems to be waiting for his contract to end to be signed with WWE.

It has been announced that at Collision: Homecoming next week, Brody King and Buddy Matthews will take on The Gates of Agony in tag team action. This will be their first time since September competing without their leader.

Trending

Moments later, the promotion aired a video package focusing on Buddy, Brody, and Julia Hart and how they seem to have been given the reigns of The House of Black and will move forward as three members.

Expand Tweet

It seems that the promotion is preparing The House of Black for a run without their leader moving forward, and whether one of them will take over and lead the group remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback