House of Black's future amid rumors of Malakai Black's WWE return revealed

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 19, 2025 03:01 GMT
Malakai Black is seemingly no longer with the House of Black [photo: AEW Official Website]
Malakai Black is seemingly no longer with The House of Black [photo: AEW Official Website]

The next big move for The House of Black has been revealed, and it seems that the group is pushing forward without Malakai Black. They will be in tag team action next week on Collision.

For a few weeks now, Will Ospreay and Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) have urged the group's members to take the initiative and do their own thing. This has raised questions about Malakai's status. Reports have indicated that he is done with the company and seems to be waiting for his contract to end to be signed with WWE.

It has been announced that at Collision: Homecoming next week, Brody King and Buddy Matthews will take on The Gates of Agony in tag team action. This will be their first time since September competing without their leader.

Moments later, the promotion aired a video package focusing on Buddy, Brody, and Julia Hart and how they seem to have been given the reigns of The House of Black and will move forward as three members.

It seems that the promotion is preparing The House of Black for a run without their leader moving forward, and whether one of them will take over and lead the group remains to be seen.

Edited by Neda Ali
