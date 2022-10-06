House of Black member Julia Hart announces she's engaged to 24-year-old AEW star

AEW star and member of House of Black Julia Hart has broken character to announce that she is engaged to fellow roster member Lee Johnson.

Hart has been on the AEW roster for the past 18 months and had a wild journey since her first appearance in May 2021.

She won fans over with her natural charisma when she teamed up with the Varsity Blonds, received an AEW TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill in January 2022, and is now part of the very popular group, the House of Black, as their evil valet.

RiverStreetWrestling @riverstreet88



She's the highlight, the attraction.

The point of discussion no matter what else is happening in AEW.



THIS is a woman that you can build a division around.



Don't leave money on the table.

#SignJuliaHart twitter.com/StanCRB/status… Jenna @StanCRB

Segment stealing

Ratings getting

T shirt selling

Multiple factions having

Fire in ring

Everyone is in love with



do you understand?

do you?



Hello? Is Twitter on? Hello?

@TheJuliaHart Needle movingSegment stealingRatings gettingT shirt sellingMultiple factions havingFire in ringEveryone is in love withdo you understand?do you?Hello? Is Twitter on? Hello? @TheJuliaHart Needle movingSegment stealingRatings getting T shirt sellingMultiple factions havingFire in ringEveryone is in love withdo you understand?do you?Hello? Is Twitter on? Hello?💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 https://t.co/E1OQIZFu3X Julia Hart is the best part of any program she's on.She's the highlight, the attraction.The point of discussion no matter what else is happening in AEW.THIS is a woman that you can build a division around.Don't leave money on the table. Julia Hart is the best part of any program she's on.She's the highlight, the attraction.The point of discussion no matter what else is happening in AEW.THIS is a woman that you can build a division around.Don't leave money on the table.#SignJuliaHart twitter.com/StanCRB/status… https://t.co/zltvEOUOYL

However, on the most recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia Hart dropped her evil persona to announce that she and fellow roster member Lee Johnson are officially engaged.

"We are engaged. It sounds weird saying boyfriend. He’s my fiance. Nobody really knows that, but we also don’t care. We also didn’t make a huge post about it. He’s the best. I couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s my dream man. He has everything I can ask for in a guy. He’s great,” said Hart. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Hart went into to detail on how the two first bonded, stating that they met each other while training at The Nightmare Factory, with the 20-year-old gravitating towards Johnson since she didn't know anyone.

"We did meet at The Nightmare Factory. We were just friends at first, and then one day he asked me, ‘Do you want to get pizza and watch wrestling?’ I said, ‘Sure. I don’t really have any friends in Georgia so sure, I’m not really doing anything.’ Then next thing you know we hung out until 7am just talking and clicking having the best time ever," Hart added. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Julia Hart and Lee Johnson and wish them nothing but the best for their exciting new chapter in their lives!

Julia Hart admitted it was her idea to join the House of Black in AEW

After months of not being herself and alienating herself from her friends Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, Julia Hart turned heel at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022 and officially joined the House of Black.

Sandra. @Sandra_Esss There were so many great moments on Double or Nothing last night but this was definitely my favorite. For as long as the storyline went on, it paid off really well. I’m excited to see more of Julia Hart with House of Black. #AEWDoN There were so many great moments on Double or Nothing last night but this was definitely my favorite. For as long as the storyline went on, it paid off really well. I’m excited to see more of Julia Hart with House of Black. #AEWDoN https://t.co/XSLC38afXN

Hart said on the same podcast that when it came to her joining the group, it was she who came up with the idea and had to prove to Malakai Black by writing a promo that she would be a good fit.

"He came to me and said, ‘You want to join House of Black?’ I thought you liked the cheerleading stuff?’ I said, ‘No. I need something different. I need something new. I need something creative. I love dark s**t. I love it all. I’m here for it. I want to grow.’ He’s like, ‘Ok, maybe draw how you would see the character that you would want to do and do a promo for me’, and I love promos. I would love to talk more. So I did a promo and showed him, and he said, ‘Oh,ok, you have something.’" [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Is Julia Hart a good fit for the House of Black? Let us know in the comments section down below!

