House of Black's match confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing 2023

It has been made official that the AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black would be defending their titles at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Their opponents are none other than The Acclaimed.

The opening contest on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage was a six-man tag team match between the Acclaimed and the team of RUSH, Preston Vance, and Dralistico.

Despite the efforts from the latter, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions along with Billy Gunn managed to pick up the win.

After the match, Anthony Bowens grabbed the microphone and hyped up the crowd. He mentioned that The Acclaimed has been taking out one trio after another and thus it is now time to go for the championship.

"The House always wins, but never bet on black, because EVERYONE LOVES The Acclaimed!" Anthony Bowens said.

The match was instantly made official. Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn will be challenging The House of Black for their World Trios Championship. The match will be taking place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday.

House of Black had recently successfully defended their titles on Dynamite against A.R. Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

Do you think The Acclaimed can dethrone Malakai Black and his faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes