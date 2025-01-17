House of Black's new AEW name potentially revealed after Malakai Black's rumored exit

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 17, 2025 10:34 GMT
Malakai Black House of Black
The House of Black [Source: Julia Hart's X handle]

A potential new name for the House of Black faction is revealed after Malakai Black is reported to be leaving AEW soon. A member of the group has filed to trademark an interesting name as well.

The House of Black faction was formed in the year 2022 as Malakai Black and Brody King extended their tag team by adding Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart later. The group also tasted a bit of success as they won the AEW World Trios Title, whereas Julia became the former youngest TBS Champion.

Meanwhile, the group's future seems to be uncertain as Malakai Black is reportedly on his way out of AEW. With Black no longer on TV, the other House members seem to keep going without their former leader. Brody King has now filed to trademark the name, 'Hounds of Hell,' which is in the field of professional wrestling.

also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The aforementioned name sounds like an alternative to 'House of Black.' Well, in case Brody, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart wish to continue their alliance in AEW, their new name could be 'Hounds of Hell,' as per the trademark filed.

House of Black member on Malakai Black leaving AEW as per rumors

The House of Black member, Julia Hart, recently opened up on the rumors of Malakai Black potentially leaving AEW. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Julia said whatever Malakai decides, she wishes him the best, and she doesn't know what's going on.

“I think it will be okay. Whatever he [Malakai] decides to do is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what. He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. Also but, rumors aren’t confirmed or anything. I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening. We don’t know,'' Hart said.

youtube-cover

Moreover, Malakai's future with AEW seems uncertain and fans will have to wait to see what's next for him in his wrestling career.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी