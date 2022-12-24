House of Black tease Jon Moxley's former ally as a new recruit during AEW Rampage

The House of Black heavily teased they would be adding Ortiz as a new member to their ranks during the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

Ortiz and Eddie Kingston joined one another in the ring for a promo segment, where they called out The House of Black. Julia Hart appeared on the ramp, but the trio of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King came up on the screen.

Black weaved a cryptic promo towards Kingston and Ortiz, heavily implying there was someone close to the former working for their agenda. As the screen turned off, Ortiz and King appeared to have some form of discussion while AEW commentary played up the idea that seeds of doubt had been planted between them.

House of Black have not been afraid to add to their ranks. Black debuted in All Elite Wrestling 2021 after leaving WWE before adding Brody King months later. Buddy Matthews emerged right after, as Julia Hart was brought into the fold earlier this year.

Ortiz has had experience working in a faction beforehand as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. This year he spent time standing opposite Jericho and the JAS alongside Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club.

