"HOUSE OF [CM] PUNK!!!" - Twitter anticipates the 6-time WWE World Champion's AEW return to face long-term rivals by teaming up with a popular faction

This week's AEW Rampage saw a lumberjack match between QT Marshall and Orange Cassidy for the latter's AEW All-Atlantic Championship for the main event. Despite interference from the returning Kip Sabian, Cassidy won to retain his title.

The lights went out as Josh Woods and Tony Nese, two varsity athletes, attacked the Private Party in the ring. Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black of the House of Black were in the ring when they first entered the match, while Brody King and Julia Hart were up on the entrance ramp.

Now, AEW has released exclusive footage of the aftermath and might hint at a future House of Black storyline. Brandon Cutler was one of the people the group attacked while he was nearby filming material for Being The Elite. Moments after Cutler was sent flying through the table, Malakai Black informed him that the people he is connected to (The Elite) are a major issue for the business.

Fans went bonkers on Twitter, thinking CM Punk was returning to AEW after House of Black's shocking attack on everyone and calling out the Elite.

CM Punk has been off AEW television since All Out when he was involved in an altercation with The Elite.

Former AEW trios tag team champions took a jibe at CM Punk

On the 23rd November edition of Dynamite, The Elite faced the Death Triangle in their second bout of the best-of-seven series, which took place in Chicago the hometown of Punk.

The Chicago crowd chanted "CM Punk" and "F**k The Elite" during The Elite's entrances. Numerous CM Punk references were made during the encounter, including Omega taunting the "Go to Sleep" finisher and also biting Pac. Punk's repeated failures of the Buckshot Lariat were also the subject of a joke from the Young Bucks.

With The Elite taking shots at Punk and with the House of Black now calling out the former trios champion has led fans to speculate whether the House of Black and CM Punk could team up to take on The Elite.

What are your thoughts on House of Black calling out The Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

