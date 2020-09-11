How AEW put on shows 'with less than 30%' of their roster

The pandemic has been forcing more and more companies into rather formidable situations where they might not survive. There have been obstacles in the way of anyone attempting to do business in the middle of this pandemic. AEW has been no exception and at times have had to put on shows with most of their roster unavailable.

Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, Tony Khan talked about a time when AEW was actually in trouble and had to put on shows with a very small part of their roster.

Readers can also check out this video of 5 WWE and 5 AEW wrestlers who were accidentally unmasked during matches when they were not meant to lose their masks.

Tony Khan reveals AEW worked with less than 30% of their roster

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all wrestling promotions have had to deal with issues where parts of their roster were unable to be present at the event that they were booking, and they had to make do with a smaller roster. AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the same situation occurred when they were filming AEW Dynamite episodes leading up to their main pay-per-view event at that part of the year, Double Or Nothing. At the time they were filming multiple episodes together with less than 30% of their actual roster. Tony Khan confessed that he was really worried about AEW Double Or Nothing not happening, but it ended up taking place and received positive feedback.

Advertisement

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

"As far as bringing in other new people and pivoting - I really appreciate you asking this because I never thought we'd be in a situation. It was kind of a dream situation in terms of being able to hone your craft being in Atlanta with less than 30% of your roster, and trying to put together shows and having them make sense, and not knowing whether you're doing four shows, or five shows, or six, or how long it's going to be that you need to stretch these days and all the things you need to think of to get through that... I was so worried about Double or Nothing, and how we were going to do Double or Nothing and make it a great show. And we did."