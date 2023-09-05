How do Brandi and Cody Rhodes balance wrestling and parenthood? The former AEW star reveals the secret (Exclusive)

On June 18, 2021, the lives of Brandi and Cody Rhodes changed forever when they welcomed Liberty Iris Rhodes into their family. But how have the couple managed to balance parenthood with such a busy schedule?

It was announced on an episode of AEW Dynamite in December 2020 that Brandi would be taking a lengthy break from the company as she was pregnant. However, with Cody going back to WWE in April 2022 and having a more hectic schedule, both of their lives have gotten a lot more busier.

Speaking to Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes admitted that her drill sergeant-esque tendencies have prevented the couple from missing a beat when balancing their professional and personal lives.

“Honestly, we’ve got a really great balance of things. I’m a drill sergeant, take charge kind of person, so when he’s away, we don’t miss a step other than that, we miss him. But I’ve got everything. I’ve got the studio, I’ve got the baby, I’ve got family, I’ve got whatever.” [9:04 - 9:19]

Brandi and Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling in February 2022

With all of the recent news about CM Punk leaving AEW, it is easy to forget that the company suffered two huge setbacks in 2022 when Brandi and Cody Rhodes departed the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The couple who helped form the company in 2019 left in February 2022, with Cody rejoining WWE at WrestleMania 38 and Brandi deciding to focus on her fitness career and being a mother.

Cody reportedly worked on AEW TV without a contract during the first few weeks of 2022. He, alongside his wife, Brandi, eventually decided to part ways with the promotion.

