"How is that doing business?" - WWE legend feels The Elite is adding fuel to the fire by mocking 2-time Money in the Bank winner in AEW

The Elite seemingly mocked CM Punk on AEW Dynamite a few weeks back. Meanwhile, WWE legend Al Snow shared his take on the situation during a recent interview.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks faced The Death Triangle on the November 2023 episode of Dynamite. During the AEW World Trios Championship match, the EVPs made several references to Punk with their in-ring antics.

Speaking to Vince Russo about The Elite, Al Snow discussed Omega and the Bucks seemingly taking shots at The Second City Saint and its impact on the audience.

"I don't agree with this at all. You could do what you want backstage among the boys, you know, but you're doing things in the ring that don't just affect CM Punk, they don't just affect you, they affect everyone. And you're telling inside jokes that only you know the punchline to, and one other person that's watching on TV. Now granted, there's a very small, niche audience that's also in on this and it is significant to them."

He added that their actions were unnecessary and benefitted nobody:

"If you're the casual audience that truly wants to believe in and be worked. So now you're botching a move, you know, biting somebody's arm for no reason to basically tell a joke that only you and the other person and few people know the punch lines. How is that doing business? How is that benefiting you?" Al Snow noted. (1:00 - 2:10)

How did The Elite mock former WWE Champion CM Punk on AEW Dynamite?

Matt Jackson purposely botched a Buckshot Lariat attempt during the aforementioned match, an alleged callback to Punk botching the move on two separate occasions. Kenny Omega bit PAC on the arm, a reference to Ace Steel reportedly biting The Cleaner during their backstage brawl at All Out 2022.

Kenny Omega not only performed the Go To Sleep gesture in the middle of the ring but then delivered CM Punk's finisher. However, PAC kicked out of the move. The Young Bucks later highlighted explicit CM Punk chants on AEW Dynamite on their YouTube show Being the Elite.

Judging by the recent events, there is very little chance we will see the former World Heavyweight Champion in AEW. Could Triple H sign him to the Stamford-based promotion in time for WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell.

