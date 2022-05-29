"That night as a whole" - Rising AEW star discloses how CM Punk rounded off the best night of his career so far

CM Punk is a 22-year wrestling veteran who has worked in multiple wrestling promotions. The Second City Saint has had many highlights across his career. AEW star Wardlow recently revealed that the veteran helped him round off a highlight of his own career at AEW Revolution.

AEW Revolution 2022 is likely remembered for CM Punk and MJF's bloody Dog Collar match. The stars beat each other to a pulp, with both men painting the white canvas of the ring crimson. At the height of the bout, Friedman signaled for Wardlow to hand him the Dynamite Diamond ring, which he instead gave to Punk - who then took MJF out with the ring.

Wardlow recently sat down with Bleacher Report, where the star detailed the night he now sees as the highlight of his career.

"Career-wise, recently, I would say that ladder match. Winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder match was the highlight of my career so far." Wardlow revealed. "As far as a moment is concerned, the moment I laid that ring down in front of CM Punk. So, collectively, that night as a whole was the biggest of my career.” - (H/T: WrestleZone)

Both Wardlow and CM Punk are set to have major matches tonight. Punk will face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, while Wardlow will take on MJF to secure his freedom. Fans won't want to miss tonight's PPV, as the two stars build up to another highlight.

CM Punk also added a significant memory to Max Caster's memory when he first met the rising star

During his interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, The Acclaimed's Max Caster shared a story of first meeting the veteran wrestler.

“It was the day I came back from suspension and I thought, ‘Oh gosh, everyone hates me,'” Caster explained. “I passed by him in the hallway, and he says, ‘Hey Max, what’s up?’ And I go, ‘Oh God, this guy knows my name.’ I’ve never even met him. That told me what kind of guy he was, that he was educated on who was on the roster from top to bottom.” - (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk may walk out of the event victorious, winning World Championship gold once again. With AEW Double or Nothing just a handful of hours away, fans will soon see if Punk creates yet another highlight in his career.

