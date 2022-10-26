Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette made some critical remarks about the current AEW run of former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager.

After a respectable run in WWE, which saw him win the ECW and World Heavyweight Championship as Jack Swagger, he was released from the company in 2017.

After wrestling on a few independent circuits, Hager made his AEW debut on October 2, 2019, and immediately associated himself with Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

Since then, the former All-American has been with Jericho throughout his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion while wrestling a couple of matches. After The Inner Circle dissolved, Hager joined the current ROH World Champion in his second group, The Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, Cornette wasn't a fan of Hager's AEW run, as he aired his brutal thoughts about it on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

The WWE veteran noted the powerhouse's lack of notable matches and lack of charisma. He even questioned how the latter managed to enter the wrestling industry.

"What has Jake Hager done to this day? He has not had one good match. He'd never speaks, much less cuts a good promo. He hardly ever wrestles to begin with and even when he's ringside as a stooge for [Chris] Jericho, he looks like he's a lost ball in high weeds screaming ' Find me, find me.' What the f**k? He's awkward and has two left feet. How did this guy even get in the f**king business?" Cornette said. [From 42:38 - 43:04]

Check out the episode below:

What has Jake Hager done in AEW this year?

As Jim Cornette pointed out, Jake Hager hasn't really wrestled consistently in AEW, especially on television. He's primarily utilized as a member of The Jericho Appreciation Society and usually accompanies Chris Jericho in matches at times.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was part of JAS's rivalry with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz, who were his former teammates at The Inner Circle. The animosity eventually expanded after Blackpool Combat Club joined the three babyfaces in combatting the villainous group.

JAS won the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in May after Jericho and Hager ganged up on BCC's Bryan Danielson. The latter faction bounced back at Blood and Guts in June.

In singles matches, Hager only had three bouts, and he lost them all against Kingston on Rampage, Danielson, and former teammate Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite.

The former WWE star was also included in some past Casino Battle Royales for the AEW World Championship.

What are your thoughts on Jake Hager's run in All Elite Wrestling so far? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes