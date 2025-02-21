How Hangman Page's outburst and Toni Storm's warning impacted AEW Dynamite ratings

AEW Dynamite produced yet another exciting edition last week. Fans have been enjoying the road to Revolution. The pay-per-view is just a few weeks away and the Jacksonville-based promotion has been booking various feuds, leading up to it.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, the show opened with a much-awaited face-to-face confrontation between Hangman Page and MJF. Also, the Opps defeated the Patriarchy in an exciting contest. In one of the most hardcore matches, Powerhouse Hobbs emerged victorious against Big Bill. Megan Bayne, Kris Statlander, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy were also in action yesterday.

Fans seemed to love every second of the Hangman-Maxwell segment as both stars didn't hold back anything. The promo ended with the furious Cowboy's outburst at MJF after the latter made things personal. Later, the newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, took to the ring and laid out an open challenge. She also proceeded to warn the roster about her viciousness now that she was the champion.

Despite these two eye-catching segments, AEW Dynamite's ratings sank. According to Wrestlenomics, the flagship show drew 563,000 viewers and was rated 0.17 among the standard demographics. This number is slightly lower than last week which drew a 579,000 total audience but the ratings this week were higher compared to the previous week.

It will be interesting to see how the company goes about in its efforts to increase their ratings going forward.

