This week's episode of Dynamite was another successful show for AEW, featuring some of the biggest names from the promotion's roster and some who made their debut.

Superstars including CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Sting, and MJF made their presence felt on the night. However, in the build-up to this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan promised that a few surprises would be in store and the AEW CEO definitely delivered.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched! I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!

With that being said, how many wrestlers debuted on AEW Dynamite tonight?

This week's Dynamite first saw the unannounced debut of Bullet Club star Jay White. During a segment featuring Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Roppongi Vice, Switchblade made a surprise appearance and took out Trent Beretta.

White then had a small exchange with members of The Elite. Judging by the segment, Matt and Nick Jackson seemingly did not have a clue about White's arrival, whereas, Adam Cole seemed aware of Switchblade's debut on Dynamite.

Moments after Jay White's debut, former WWE star Keith Lee was revealed as the mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy. The former NXT Champion convincingly went on to beat the Private Party member to book his place at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

The final debut from this week's episode of Dynamite saw AQA challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill was expected to run through her challenger for another easy outing but AQA brought the fight to the reigning TBS Champion.

Eventually, the reigning Champion retained her title by hitting the Jaded and extending her winning streak to 27-0.

Which debuting AEW stars have officially signed with the company following this week's Dynamite?

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Dynamite, it was confirmed by Tony Khan that Keith Lee is All Elite, as he has signed with the promotion. However, there was no confirmation regarding the signing of fellow debutant Jay White.

White is currently working under New Japan Pro Wrestling and has been a regular on NJPW STRONG. In recent weeks, he also made his return to IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of their working relationship with NJPW.

AQA, meanwhile, is also not signed to AEW. But several fans have made it clear on social media that they want to see Jade Cargill's latest challenger get signed to the promotion.

