How WWE's new change in recruitment policy could benefit AEW - Reports

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is no longer interested in scouting and potentially signing indie talent. The report suggests that WWE's change in recruitment policy will further open the door for All Elite Wrestling to sign stars from the indie circuit.

That being said, the current belief is that WWE's focus is now on aesthetics over experience. The company is said to be interested in teaching people with the "right look" how to wrestle, which is their goal moving forward.

In recent times, it has been made clear that WWE seems quite interested in signing superstars with a more physical presence. AEW is more attracted towards mixing it up in their roster by signing Superstars who bring in different styles and looks.

Since the beginning, AEW has been recruiting big stars from the indie circuit. The likes of Darby Allin, MJF, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander are some of the biggest names of indie names who have become superstars in AEW.

WWE has signed several notable names from the indie circuit over the last few years

Over the last few years, WWE has signed several notable superstars who at one point in their careers were an integral part of the indie circuit. Those signed from the indie circuit are usually sent to NXT before a potential main roster call-up.

Some of the biggest names currently on the NXT roster signed from the independent circuit include Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Candice LeRae and Ridge Holland. All four are highly regarded as notable superstars to watch out for.

Meanwhile, on the main roster, the likes of Riddle, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins and even Drew McIntyre have all previously worked on the indie circuit. All mentioned Superstars have held a title at some point in WWE.

