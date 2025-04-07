Huge AEW returns shake up Dynasty Zero Hour

By Sujay
Modified Apr 07, 2025 00:15 GMT
AEW Dynasty saw the return of a top star. (Image credits: allelitewrestling.com)
AEW Dynasty saw the return of a top star. [Image credits: allelitewrestling.com]

AEW Dynasty saw the return of a huge star, and the fans went absolutely bonkers. This took place on the Zero Hour of the PPV, but it could have very well been on the main show.

Max Caster came out to roast the local Philadelphia crowd and went at them with all sorts of taunts. The AEW star also mentioned basketball player Ben Simmons, and that did not please the fans one bit. However, as he was getting ahead of himself, the lights went out.

Out came Caster’s former tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, alongside Billy Gunn. Caster was not at all impressed seeing his former tag team partners come out to face him in his open challenge.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Despite all the hype before the match and how he propped himself up, Max Caster was easily defeated by Anthony Bowens in a match that did not even go on for more than a few minutes.

With Bowens now back after not being seen in AEW for the last few months, it will be interesting to see the kind of plans President Tony Khan has for the former tag team partners moving forward. Billy Gunn will also be a key factor in how this rivalry shapes up and will no doubt look to be in the thick of things.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
