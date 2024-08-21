Huge announcement made regarding Britt Baker ahead of AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker made her return to AEW at Forbidden Door pay-per-view and since then her eyes are set on winning the TBS Title. A huge announcement was recently made regarding Baker ahead of this week's go-home edition of Dynamite before All In. This involves her match against Mercedes Mone at Wembley Stadium.

Baker showed up at AEW Forbidden Door after Mercedes Mone won the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. The following week on Dynamite, both women came face-to-face with each other again. This kick-started their feud which has only gotten more personal over the past few weeks. Both women are set to face each other at All In with the TBS Championship on the line.

Ahead of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite AEW announced a contract signing for the TBS Championship match will take place between Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone.

"#AEWDynamite TONIGHT @UtilitaArenaCDF | 1st U.K. Dynamite 8pmET/7pmCT | TBS Time to make it Official! TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado and Dr. @RealBrittBaker, D.M.D. meet to sign the contract for their TBS Championship match, THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllInLondon! TONIGHT 8/7c TBS."

Booker T commented on recent incident involving Britt Baker and MJF

A couple of weeks ago, Britt Baker and MJF reportedly got involved in a heated backstage confrontation with each other. After an internal investigation was done, Baker was suspended for two weeks while Friedman didn't receive any punishment. Since this incident, many fans and critics have weighed in on the situation.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that AEW should start firing people because suspending them isn't setting a big enough example.

"I didn’t know if that was work or if they were… Because the da*n thing is this, so many people get suspended in AEW. They don’t get fired. They just get suspended. What is the deal with this suspension thing? They need to start firing some people to start making some example. You get suspended. That mean you coming back? I got suspended in school every month.”

It will be interesting to see if Baker will be able to win the TBS Championship at AEW All In 2024 this weekend at Wembley statium.

