Huge announcement on Mercedes Mone's future post AEW Dynasty

AEW star Mercedes Mone is scheduled to defend a major title following Dynasty. She is currently holding the TBS, NJPW Strong Women's, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. She won the last title at Wrestle Dynasty after defeating Mina Shirakawa. The Venus recently announced her departure from STARDOM and is currently heading to AEW.

Shirakawa will have a huge opportunity to face The CEO once again in May 2025. However, she must overcome a huge hurdle ahead of that. AZM, who is currently signed to STARDOM, has been a threat to many top stars of the promotion. She and Shirakawa will go head to head at NJPW's Windy City Riot in April, and the winner will become the number one contender for The CEO's NJPW title.

Mercedes Mone will defend the NJPW Strong Women's Championship at Resurgence against the winner of the Windy City Riot pay-per-view, which will take place on May 9, 2025.

Saraya says why she never faced Mercedes Mone in AEW

The Norfolk Doll announced her sudden departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion recently. She was All Elite for two years and had faced the majority of the roster but missed a big-money match during her tenure.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former AEW Women's World Champion recently explained why the stars didn't align for a showdown against Mercedes Mone. She said that she was on her way out while Mercedes was busy with her own storylines.

"There was probably one more thing with Mercedes that I could have done, and she was completely up for it, but she already has these storylines. My contract was coming to an end, and I wasn't going to re-sign after September. I was not going to do it. I wanted to take a step outside of wrestling for a little bit. I wanted to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit," she explained.

It will be interesting to see who faces The CEO at NJPW's Resurgence and if they pose a threat to her current title collection.

