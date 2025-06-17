Huge announcement regarding AEW star MJF

A former AEW star has made a massive announcement related to former World Champion MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to appear on a major show outside the company later this year.

The Salt of The Earth is considered one of the biggest homegrown stars in All Elite Wrestling's history. He also holds the record for being the youngest and the longest-reigning AEW World Champion.

Joey Janela, who was signed to AEW from 2019 to 2022, recently took to Instagram to reveal that MJF would make an appearance at the Cannonballfest event, which is set to take place on September 14 at the New Providence High School. Janela revealed that he had to reach out to Friedman even though he despises The Wolf of Wrestling.

"9/14/2025 will be one of the biggest shows in independent history for Jeff Cannonball, and I will go to any means necessary to keep that word! I had to reach out to someone I despise with a burning passion to make that a reality! @the_mjf comes to CANNONBALLFEST!" he wrote.

The post also cited Maxwell, who claimed that he didn't care about Jeff Cannonball and his family and would only appear at the event because he would be getting paid double the normal rate.

MJF is set for a major match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Last Wednesday at AEW Summer Blockbuster, former WWE star and CMLL legend Mistico (FKA Sin Cara) defeated Blake Christian in a singles match. Following his win, he was confronted by The Salt of The Earth. The bitter rivals traded verbal blows before a brawl ensued.

Later, Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Mistico was made official for this Wednesday's Grand Slam Mexico.

Maxwell claims to be the American hero, and his animosity toward Mistico has been building up for some time now. It will be interesting to see what transpires when they lock horns this Wednesday.

