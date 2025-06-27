Huge blow to Tony Khan and AEW ahead of All In 2025

AEW is gearing up for its much-anticipated upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas, set to be staged this coming month. Unfortunately, one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's television programs has witnessed a considerable drop in ratings this week.
All Elite Wrestling is only around fifteen days away from presenting this year's edition of its blockbuster PPV, All In, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The company continued to set up the match-card for the event this week on AEW Dynamite, which featured several top names, a huge in-ring return, and a variety of bouts. The episode witnessed appearances from Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, MJF, The Hurt Syndicate, Will Ospreay and fellow-Washington-native Swerve Strickland.
Although the All Elite creative team did put on a star-studded show, the viewership ratings for the program saw a substantial drop compared to figures from last Wednesday's Grand Slam Mexico. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite raked in an average of 613,000 viewers while registering a 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic. Wrestlenomics reports that it came in approximately fifth place on cable, and faced competition from broadcast of the NBA Draft on ESPN.
These figures, as usual, do not include numbers generated on MAX, where Dynamite is simulcasted alongside its TBS airing.
Match results for AEW Dynamite this week
The June 25 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite emanated from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The show presented a mix of singles, tag and multi-person bouts, the results of which are listed below:
- Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson
- Kota Ibushi defeated Trent Beretta
- Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey defeated AR Fox and Riochet
- Mark Briscoe defeated Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita and Roderick Strong [#1 spot for Men's All In Casino Gauntlet match]
- Kris Statlander defeated Athena, Thunder Rosa and Willow Nightingale [#1 spot for Women's All In Casino Gauntlet match]
AEW also taped Collision at the same venue, which is set to air on Thursday night this week.