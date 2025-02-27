Huge botch spotted during Christopher Daniels' backstage AEW 'attack'

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 27, 2025 05:41 GMT
Christopher Daniels recently retired from in-ring competition [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]
Christopher Daniels recently retired from in-ring competition [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

Tonight, AEW Dynamite suffered a massive botch. Former Executive Christopher Daniels was involved in a backstage ambush and was seen in a bloodied state. He retired in January 2024 after Hangman Page brutalized him in a Texas Death Match contest. The Fallen Angel was involved in a huge botch of the flagship show.

MJF and Hangman confronted each other again this week. Last Wednesday, the duo talked about each other's weaknesses and issues. The former AEW World Champion opened tonight's episode, winning a squash match against Aaron Solo. Later, the Salt of the Earth came out with a bloody towel and talked about how Page's unknown friend was in danger.

MJF attacked Daniels backstage. In reality, the star had run a blade through his forehead. Usually, the companies do a better job of ensuring viewers don't see the act. However, Christopher Daniels was accidentally seen blading on live TV tonight. Fans on social media have been bashing AEW and Tony Khan over the major blunder.

Take a look at the graphic tweet here.

AEW has yet to provide an update about Christopher Daniels, who was seen unconscious backstage. Many wonder if the star will play a role during the Hangman Page-MJF match at Revolution.

Edited by Angana Roy
