Huge fight breaks out in AEW; ex-WWE star involved

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 00:50 GMT
AEW and WWE are mega-players in the wrestling industry [photo: allelitewrestling.com and WWE Official social media platforms]

A former WWE Superstar has just been seen in a sudden fight breaking out moments ago on AEW Dynamite. The parties involved did not waste time, as this incident occurred immediately after the show began.

This weekend at AEW WrestleDream, Kris Statlander will defend her women's world title against Toni Storm. Both women are looking for a fight, as they are looking to prove to one another who is more deserving of the championship belt.

To start AEW Dynamite tonight, both women were spotted in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. They exchanged several words with one another, selling why they should walk out of this weekend as the champion. They eventually decided to stop doing the interview and settle this in the ring.

Renee could not do a thing but let them go. She grew tired of even trying to contain the two women. They both walked out of the ring and went at it with one another. There came a moment where Kris Statlander picked up her belt, and it seemed like she was about to use this. Toni Storm simply kneeled before her and dared her to take her shot.

Stat did not oblige, and it seemed like she did not want to take her down in this manner. They continued their brawl, and it was Storm who found herself picking up the belt. She, too, refused to use this to gain an advantage.

This will be a match to keep an eye out for this weekend. Both women have proven that they have what it takes to run this division, but it remains to be seen which one of them will walk out as the victor in this one-on-one contest.

This will be their first singles match against one another, and one that will decide the fate of the women's division.

