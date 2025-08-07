Huge fight breaks out in AEW between two major stars; security forced to intervene

A major brawl took place on tonight's AEW Dynamite, and things got out of hand. MJF and Hangman Page recently collided after the main event. The duo has a long history together, and neither of them held back when things blew up.Mark Briscoe and MJF competed to close tonight's AEW Dynamite. They have been feuding for the past couple of months. Things got serious when Maxwell bought the late Jay Briscoe in their feud. Since then, Mark had been trying to decimate him, but MJF always managed to get the upper hand. Along with Mark Briscoe, the Salt of the Earth also has issues with Hangman Page.On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Mark tried everything in his power to keep MJF down, but the latter's tactics were successful. In the end, Maxwell pinned his opponent, but at the very last moment, he had the foot on the ropes, which the referee didn't see. Unfortunately, Briscoe was inadvertently snubbed from the championship opportunity.After the contest, the Salt of the Earth then attacked Briscoe until Hangman Page came out. The Cowboy brutally decimated MJF in the ring and in the crowd. The two were unstoppable, so the security had to intervene. The show ended with the MJF and Page staring at each other.It will be interesting to see what will happen next week between these two stars.