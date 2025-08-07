  • home icon
  • Huge fight breaks out in AEW between two major stars; security forced to intervene

Huge fight breaks out in AEW between two major stars; security forced to intervene

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Aug 07, 2025 02:32 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw a chaotic brawl tonight [Image Credit: AEW's X]

A major brawl took place on tonight's AEW Dynamite, and things got out of hand. MJF and Hangman Page recently collided after the main event. The duo has a long history together, and neither of them held back when things blew up.

Mark Briscoe and MJF competed to close tonight's AEW Dynamite. They have been feuding for the past couple of months. Things got serious when Maxwell bought the late Jay Briscoe in their feud. Since then, Mark had been trying to decimate him, but MJF always managed to get the upper hand. Along with Mark Briscoe, the Salt of the Earth also has issues with Hangman Page.

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Mark tried everything in his power to keep MJF down, but the latter's tactics were successful. In the end, Maxwell pinned his opponent, but at the very last moment, he had the foot on the ropes, which the referee didn't see. Unfortunately, Briscoe was inadvertently snubbed from the championship opportunity.

After the contest, the Salt of the Earth then attacked Briscoe until Hangman Page came out. The Cowboy brutally decimated MJF in the ring and in the crowd. The two were unstoppable, so the security had to intervene. The show ended with the MJF and Page staring at each other.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next week between these two stars.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

