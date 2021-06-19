Huge first-time ever match announced as AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesdays

AEW Dynamite will finally return to its usual Wednesday night slot on June 30th. The company has somewhat failed to engage viewers since their programming has shifted to Friday Nights for a temporary period.

Now that they are back on track, Tony Khan wants to capitalize in a big way. During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, the company announced that Sammy Guevara will lock horns with MJF, which will be the main event of the June 30th show.

This will be their first singles meeting in AEW, after competing against each other only in tag matches. Both Sammy Guevara and MJF recently mocked each other on Twitter, but no one thought they would collide this early.

Sammy Guevara tried to lay his hands on MJF tonight as the latter initiated chaos in the ring after Jake Hager defeated Wardlow in an MMA Rules Cage fight.

Other than that, Miro will put his TNT title on the line against Brian Pillman Jr. of the Varsity Blondes when Dynamite returns to Wednesdays. This will be Miro's fourth title defense, having destroyed Lance Archer, Evil Uno, and Dante Martin previously.

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Championship next week on Dynamite

The Cleaner!

Kenny Omega will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Jungle Boy on next week's episode of Dynamite, which will air on Saturday, the 26th of June.

Both men have done a pretty good job in building up the feud so far. During this week's Dynamite, The Cleaner tricked Jungle Boy and assaulted him backstage with the help of Michael Nakazawa.

Meanwhile, it's highly unlikely that Jungle Boy will defeat Kenny Omega next week. However, a match against a main eventer like Omega will help him elevate his status as one of the top babyfaces in the company.

Next Saturday, June 26, @boy_myth_legend challenges @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW World Championship and @alexmarvez tries to get a word with the challenger when the champ shows up

Tune into @tntdrama to watch #AEWDynamite now! pic.twitter.com/HQrSaXNPSQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021

Hangman Page will also look to continue his rivalry with Team Taz as he faces Powerhouse Hobbs next week on Saturday.

The company is likely to announce many more matches and segments in the coming days. Next week will certainly be a delight for the fans in attendance.

Are you excited about the matches for next week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun