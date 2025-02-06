Huge loss for AEW tag team's first Dynamite match since unexpected exit

A top AEW tag team suffered defeat in their very first Dynamite match since a major individual reportedly departed the company. The Hounds of Hell, formerly known as the House of Black, has been showcased strongly in the Jacksonville-based promotion despite Malakai Black's alleged exit. The latter's AEW contract will expire in a couple of months.

Buddy Matthews and Brody King debuted as Hounds of Hell on Collision a couple of weeks ago where they defeated the Gates of Agony. The duo faced a huge challenge tonight. The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will be facing Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at Grand Slam Australia a few days later. Ahead of the match-up, they went head-to-head against the hungry hounds.

The match kicked off with Brody King dominating his opponents. All four stars displayed incredible strength and agility throughout the contest. After a breathtaking bout, the Don Callis Family defeated the Hounds of Hell. This was the latter team's first defeat since being repackaged after Black's exit.

Following the win, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will be confident going into Grand Slam Australia next Saturday. It will be interesting to see what's next for Buddy and Brody as they lost a huge match tonight.

