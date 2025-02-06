  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Huge loss for AEW tag team's first Dynamite match since unexpected exit

Huge loss for AEW tag team's first Dynamite match since unexpected exit

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:36 GMT
An AEW tag team lost on Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW
An AEW tag team lost on Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW on X/Twitter]

A top AEW tag team suffered defeat in their very first Dynamite match since a major individual reportedly departed the company. The Hounds of Hell, formerly known as the House of Black, has been showcased strongly in the Jacksonville-based promotion despite Malakai Black's alleged exit. The latter's AEW contract will expire in a couple of months.

Buddy Matthews and Brody King debuted as Hounds of Hell on Collision a couple of weeks ago where they defeated the Gates of Agony. The duo faced a huge challenge tonight. The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will be facing Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at Grand Slam Australia a few days later. Ahead of the match-up, they went head-to-head against the hungry hounds.

The match kicked off with Brody King dominating his opponents. All four stars displayed incredible strength and agility throughout the contest. After a breathtaking bout, the Don Callis Family defeated the Hounds of Hell. This was the latter team's first defeat since being repackaged after Black's exit.

also-read-trending Trending

Following the win, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will be confident going into Grand Slam Australia next Saturday. It will be interesting to see what's next for Buddy and Brody as they lost a huge match tonight.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी