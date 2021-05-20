Huge match involving Sting announced for AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Come May 30, fans will be witnessing Sting stepping into the squared circle for a tag team match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

The WCW legend technically returned to action at AEW Revolution 2021, but that bout was a pre-taped cinematic street fight.

At the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, The Icon will perform inside the ring with a crowd in attendance for the first time in nearly six years. Sting will team up with his protege Darby Allin to square off against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Page and Sky's interview in the ring was interrupted by Sting and Darby Allin. The two got their revenge on the villainous duo, who have been causing them problems in the past few weeks.

Ethan Page and Scorpio also played a crucial role in Allin losing his TNT Championship to Miro. A few weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite, Page and Sky threw Allin down a flight of concrete steps, which ensured that the Daredevil of AEW wasn't at 100% for his title defense.

Will Sting be at his physical best at AEW Double or Nothing 2021?

One can only imagine the response Sting will get his hands on Sky and Page at the pay-per-view on May 30th.

However, it'll be interesting to see just how much involvement The Icon will have throughout the bout. Considering Sting's age, AEW could be planning to have the younger stars do most of the in-ring action with the wrestling legend probably getting involved towards the end.

Sting performing his signature moves and popping the crowd with his presence would minimize the risk of any unfortunate injury.

Are you excited to see Sting perform at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Do you think The Icon would go out his way and take any wild risks in the match? Sound off in the comments section below.