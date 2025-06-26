Huge Mercedes Mone title defense announced for before AEW All In 2025

Mercedes Mone is heading into AEW All In Texas for a huge championship showdown. Following the events of this week's Dynamite, there is a possibility that she might have one title less around her waist by the time All In comes around.

At the start of the June 25, 2025, edition of Dynamite, The CEO launched an assault on "Timeless" Toni Storm backstage. She is set to face The Hollywood Starlet at All In Texas for her AEW Women's World Championship. Storm had been outsmarting Mone for weeks, so it was natural that she had plans to retaliate.

The brawl continued until Mercedes Mone dragged her to the entrance ramp. She trash-talked her opponent and continued to lay punches, despite intervention from AEW officials. The former Legit Boss finally retreated when Storm's close ally, Mina Shirakawa, rushed to her aid.

In the final hour of the show, the commentators had a major announcement from management. Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Shirakawa next week at AEW Dynamite 300, adding a highly compelling match to the historic night for All Elite Wrestling.

With a high-stakes match set in stone for next week, it remains to be seen if Toni Storm could prove to be instrumental in aiding Shirakawa win her first AEW title.

Storm could get back at The CEO in a major way and continue her mind games before their much-awaited clash for the title.

