Huge return on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jan 16, 2025 01:48 GMT
A blockbuster return took place on tonight
A blockbuster return took place on tonight's Dynamite [Image Credit: AEW's X/Twitter]

A massive name made his return to AEW on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The promotion has stacked up the flagship show throughout the weeks, and ECW veteran Taz also returned to the company tonight after three months.

The former FTW Heavyweight Champion has been calling the action from the commentary desk for a few years. However, in October, he was written off TV for some time. Ahead of the fifth anniversary of the AEW Dynamite edition, Taz tweeted that he was attacked in the parking lot and was hospitalized. Meanwhile, his son Hook was left finding who attacked him in the following weeks.

In reality, the veteran was written off TV to undergo his knee replacement surgery. Also, in the next few weeks, Hook found out that the leader of The Patriarchy, Christian Cage, orchestrated the attack on his father. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and The Patriarch will finally square off on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

During the start of tonight's episode, Taz was seen on the commentary desk, making his return to the promotion after over three months. It seems like the star has recovered well from the surgery and will continue to call the show weekly.

It will be interesting to see if the former FTW Heavyweight Champion has any influence in the bout when Christian Cage and Hook collide later tonight.

Edited by Neda Ali
