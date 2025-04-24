Huge return on AEW Dynamite shocks fans - but it's not what you think

This week, AEW Dynamite emanated from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the show opened, an important yet unlikely element returned that caught the attention of social media.

The April 23 edition of Dynamite opened with commentator Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. However, it was evident that the huge All Elite Wrestling logo was returned to the center of the ring.

This was something the Jacksonville-based promotion used to do in its early beginnings. Moreover, this also caught the attention of fans online, who expressed their views upon seeing the logo return to their television programming.

"They just brought back the AEW logo on the mat for Dynamite tonight!!!! HOLY F*CKING SH*T. AEW 2019 IS BACK," a fan commented.

"5 days of waiting for good wrestling was brutal. We’re back!"another fan tweeted.

"That's nice," one more fan commented.

Witnessing the comeback of the in-ring logo, fans also expressed their interest in seeing the return of some more classic All Elite Wrestling elements. This included the black ring ropes instead of white, and one fan even mentioned changing the Dynamite logo to the old version to revive the classic promotion vibe that it had upon its inception.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan does next, as he is bringing back a classic part of his television program.

