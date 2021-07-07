Huge segment announced for AEW Dynamite Road Rager

AEW Road Rager had a series of big matches lined up. It seemed likely that the coffin match between 'All Ego' Ethan Page and Darby Allin was going to be a part of it but plans changed during last week's AEW Dynamite.

With the coffin match stipulation looming over their heads, Sting brought a coffin to the ring and Allin surprised everyone by emerging from it and attacking Ethan Page.

Sting took out Sky with the Deathdrop. An irate Page called off the match for Road Rager and told Allin the match would happen at Fyter Fest if he didn't lay a hand on him until then.

AEW has since announced on Twitter that the two fierce enemies will have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross at Road Rager.

This is the second segment announced for the upcoming show in Miami, Florida, with the first being MJF and Chris Jericho's face-to-face confrontation.

Darby Allin and Ethan Page are embroiled in one of the most heated rivalries in AEW

Page attacks Allin after his TNT title match

Since Ethan Page teamed up with Scorpio Sky and forming the Men of the Year, the duo have been on a collision course with Darby Allin and Sting. Tensions first started when Scorpio Sky challenged Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, an opportunity he earned at AEW Revolution 2021.

Sky lost the match but also lost his head and viciously attacked Allin after a competitive bout. That was followed by an attack on both Sting and Darby on the 26 April episode of Dynamite by Sky and Page.

An even more violent attack saw the 'Men of the Year' push Darby Allin down a flight of stairs in a painful spot. The attack added a new edge to the rivalry.

Matters were settled at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 as Sting and Allin vanquished their opponents in The Stinger's first in-ring match for 6 years. The Icon caught Sky mid-air and delivered the Scorpion Deathdrop to mark his return to in-ring action with a win.

This feud has been one of the many highlights of AEW Dynamite and whenever the coffin match takes place, the first in AEW history, it is going to be a showstealer.

