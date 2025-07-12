Huge setback for Young Bucks at AEW All In: Texas

AEW All In Texas featured a highly explosive tag team bout between The Young Bucks and the duo of Swerve Strickland and his partner Will Ospreay. As the match concluded, it proved to be an absolute nightmare for the Founding Fathers of All Elite Wrestling.

Both teams entered the showdown with high stakes. For the Bucks, it was about retaining their position as Executive Vice Presidents in the company. As for Strickland and Ospreay, they were in danger of losing a chance to challenge for the AEW World Championship for an entire calendar year.

Despite not being a proper tag team, Ospreay and Strickland displayed excellent camaraderie against one of the most accomplished duos in tag team wrestling. However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson unleashed their fury and gained control of the match with their in-ring acumen.

From exceptional moves, tag team combinations, and jaw-dropping moments, the match was nothing short of a blockbuster. Both sides were unwilling to give up and used every power-packed move in their arsenals.

However, in the bout's final moments, the Aerial Assassin and the former AEW World Champion executed a spectacular Hidden Blade combination on Matthew Jackson. As his lights went out, Strickland pinned his shoulders to the mat and scored the pinfall.

Following Strickland and Ospreay's victory, the Bucks are stripped of their EVP titles, and the two victorious stars left with a huge win at All Elite Wrestling's biggest show, with their opportunity to compete for the world title intact.

